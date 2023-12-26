Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.2%.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 126.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

