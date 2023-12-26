Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on January 16th

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 106.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.4%.

Shares of BXMT opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,206.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

