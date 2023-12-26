Flare Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.27 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $518.43 million and approximately $13.27 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 30,705,399,497 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 30,705,399,498.149776 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01695534 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $11,434,282.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

