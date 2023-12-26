Wrapped Everscale Price Tops $0.0373 on Top Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $98,329.48 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,103,027,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,103,001,382 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03712744 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $87,453.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

