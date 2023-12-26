FlatQube Self Reported Market Cap Hits $41.41 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and $1,107.28 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.20522747 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,027.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

