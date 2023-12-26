ERC20 Price Up 42.6% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. ERC20 has a market cap of $12.64 million and $2,323.69 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00023331 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,695.65 or 0.99985030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012211 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010659 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000838 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00169428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01138183 USD and is down -27.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,220.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

