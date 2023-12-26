Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Achieves $291.64 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $16.65 or 0.00038996 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $291.64 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00073722 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00025251 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000706 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000203 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
