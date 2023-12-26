ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $722,613.14

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $722,613.14 and $37.27 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00023331 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,695.65 or 0.99985030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012211 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010659 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000838 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00169428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000724 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $31.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

