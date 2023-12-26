LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 11,880 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of BCE worth $22,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.