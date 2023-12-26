Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.14% of Teleflex worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Teleflex by 141.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $250.95 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.01 and a 200-day moving average of $222.20.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.90.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

