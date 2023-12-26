LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $217,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 220,890 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after buying an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,075,866,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $868,114,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

