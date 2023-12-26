Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Cut by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 10.7% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.