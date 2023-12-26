Shearwater Capital LLC Sells 2,856 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Shearwater Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.4% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WPWealth LLP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $47.09.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

