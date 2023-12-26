Shearwater Capital LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Shearwater Capital LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after buying an additional 1,598,009 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,099 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,198,000 after purchasing an additional 427,091 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

