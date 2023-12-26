Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Acquires Shares of 120,000 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,000. PDD makes up about 1.0% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $144.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.37. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. CLSA raised their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

