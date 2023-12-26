KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,209 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 accounts for 1.0% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter valued at $1,016,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

TJUL stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.