KFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (BATS:PJUN)

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New accounts for about 1.1% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 4th quarter worth $465,000.

Shares of PJUN opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $625.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

