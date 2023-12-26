Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC) Stock Holdings Lessened by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December comprises approximately 1.6% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 4.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 3.2% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

UDEC stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

