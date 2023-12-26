KFG Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.37 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up about 4.0% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $714.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $82.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

