Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) is KFG Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

KFG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,262 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May makes up about 3.4% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PMAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 73.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,528,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,974 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 308,935 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 15.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 673,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 91,682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 13.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 632,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 73,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 29.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 109,902 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

