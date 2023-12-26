KFG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYGH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $85.20.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

