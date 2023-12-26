KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEPFree Report) by 1,659.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,141 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises about 2.1% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.76% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 738.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 498,925 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 142,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 348.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $549.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

