Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.46. The firm has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.