KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $15.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

KFG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 8.5% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $408.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $410.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

