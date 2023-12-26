Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $8.69 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.69% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,248,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RZV opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $83.15 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

