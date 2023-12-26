Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,392 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.