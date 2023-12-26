Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Lument Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of LFT stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

