Edison International (EIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Edison International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Edison International by 0.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 5.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

