BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 12th

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

BrightSpire Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRSP shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

