Ralph Lauren Co. (RL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on January 12th

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Ralph Lauren has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $10.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NYSE RL opened at $145.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.85.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $217,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $212,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

