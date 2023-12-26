Barings Participation Investors (MPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of MPV stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $14.99.
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
