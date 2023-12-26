The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.68

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Global Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON GSCT opened at GBX 148 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 128.20 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 163 ($2.07). The stock has a market cap of £760.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2,114.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
About The Global Smaller Companies Trust
