The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.68

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON GSCT opened at GBX 148 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 128.20 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 163 ($2.07). The stock has a market cap of £760.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2,114.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

