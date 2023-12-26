Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,965 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned 4.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

