iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 165,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $37.39.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

