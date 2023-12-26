Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Holdings Raised by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor accounts for about 10.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.87% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $42,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average is $101.94.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.