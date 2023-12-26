Riverview Trust Co Has $49,000 Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $288.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

