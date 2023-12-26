1,557 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.