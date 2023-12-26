Riverview Trust Co Has $38,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

