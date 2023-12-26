KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNOV. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

UNOV stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.