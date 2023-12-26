KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,635 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:POCT opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.