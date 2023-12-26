KFG Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS UMAR opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

