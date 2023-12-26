KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 311 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

TSCO opened at $211.92 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.