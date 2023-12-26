KFG Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amcor by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,224,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,919 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,369,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 340,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 0.3 %

AMCR stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

