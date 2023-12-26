Radicle Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.45 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $98.91 million and $10.45 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00004507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,455,980 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

