B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 835 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after buying an additional 5,416,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

