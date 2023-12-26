B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 635.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of U opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at $212,733,089.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,943 shares of company stock worth $28,486,997 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.