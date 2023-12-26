B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period.

Shares of DUHP opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

