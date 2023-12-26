Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

