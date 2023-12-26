1,001 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ES shares. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

