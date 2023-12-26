Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 360,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 349,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 309,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

